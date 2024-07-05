Thailand’s visa-free policy sparks a surge in Indian visitors

Getting ready for more arrivals

Meanwhile, in preparation for a potential surge in Indian tourists this year, Thai authorities have been negotiating with several airlines to increase their aircraft capacity and routes.

This plan takes into account the high demand for travel from the young Indian demographic and the rising middle-income population.

Consumer behaviour in India has shifted from saving money to spending more on lifestyle, leading to more frequent foreign travel for leisure, weddings, celebrations, events and watching sports.

“Available opportunities indicate that India is likely to become one of the world’s largest aviation markets. In the near future, the new airline Akasa Air, will launch international flights, including to Thailand,” Patsi said.

In the first six months of this year, three airlines have added additional routes to Bangkok: Indigo Airlines introduced daily flights to and from Hyderabad on February 26; Thai Airways launched three flights per week between Kochi and Bangkok on April 2; and Thai AirAsia launched three flights per week to and from Visakhapatnam on April 9. Since June 1, Air India has also doubled its daily flights between New Delhi and Phuket to meet growing demand.

Separately, CAAT and India’s Civil Aviation Ministry agreed in March to increase the number of available flight seats to 42,000 per week from 28,759 per week. Airlines responded to this positively with plans to adjust aircraft sizes and additional flights.

“Some airlines are also planning to launch new routes, like Thai Airways flying to and from Amritsar and Indigo Airlines introducing flights between New Delhi and Chiang Mai or Krabi. These developments are expected to become more concrete over the next two months as the high season approaches,” Patsi said.

Meanwhile, the top five popular destinations in Thailand for Indian tourists are Bangkok, Chonburi, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga.

Potential secondary cities include Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket (beyond Patong Beach), Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Tao, Koh Pha-ngan), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), and Kanchanaburi.

Most Indian tourists to Thailand or 76% are independent travellers, while the rest opt for tour packages. First-time visitors account for 62% and the remaining 38% are repeat visitors.

The most popular activities for Indian travellers to Thailand include enjoying Thai cuisine, nightlife, beach holidays, massage and spa treatments as well as exploring historical sites. Current trends among Indian tourists focus on leisure, business trips, and increasing travel for weddings and anniversaries.



