Thailand expands airports to meet tourism boom, aviation hub dreams

Expansion across the kingdom

AOT’s development plans go far beyond just Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Phuket Airport will undergo Phase 2 development with an investment of 6.21 billion baht, increasing its capacity from 12.5 million to 18 million passengers per year, with a new international terminal expansion adding 177,000 square meters. Completion is expected by 2029. Developments for seaplane parking are also planned.

Chiang Mai Airport, meanwhile, will undergo Phase 1 development with a budget of 15 billion baht, constructing a new 95,000sqm international terminal and expanding the domestic terminal by 66,000sqm. This will boost its capacity to 20 million passengers annually from 2026 from the current 8 million.

AOT also plans to build two new airports: Andaman Airport (Phuket 2) in Phang Nga worth 80 billion baht and Lanna Airport (Chiang Mai 2) in Chiang Mai and Lamphun worth 70 billion baht. Each is expected to take seven years to complete.

If AOT is given the duty of operating three regional airports under DOA, it would spend 3.5 billion baht to increase the capacity of Udon Thani Airport to 6.5 million passengers per year; spend 460 million baht on expanding Buri Ram Airport to handle 2.8 million passengers; and spend 6.5 billion baht on Krabi Airport so it can handle 12 million passengers per year.



Collaboration key to success

The DOA, meanwhile, plans to spend 21.6 billion baht on building a new airport each in the provinces of Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Phatthalung, Kalasin, Satun, and Phayao. Due to environmental impact assessment issues, it has dropped plans to build one in Nakhon Pathom.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, CEO of Bangkok Airways and a key partner in the U-Tapao project, said that the airline is spending 1.5 billion baht to expand the number of terminals in Samui Airport by four to 11.

Trat Airport will also have an additional terminal and the runway will be expanded to accommodate larger aircraft. Construction is expected to begin next year and be completed by mid-2026 with an investment of 700 million to 800 million baht.

Meanwhile, the U-Tapao International Aviation Co Ltd is negotiating with the Eastern Economic Corridor to adjust its first phase construction plans for U-Tapao Airport due to changes in the government’s plans for Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports as well as project delays. They aim to receive permission to start construction by the end of this year or early next year, as the construction will take three years.