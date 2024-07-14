Pai tubing too hot to handle with drunk tourists, resort says

A resort operator in Mae Hong Son province’s Pai district says operators of popular tubing activities have violated the rules by selling alcohol to Western tourists who got drunk day and night.

The operator, who requested anonymity, said a drunk Western couple recently sneaked into the resort’s compound to have sex even though they were not staying at the resort.

The operator has filed a complaint with the Pai police station against the unidentified Western couple, accusing them of trespassing.

The resort operator said her husband spotted the drunk couple having sex in their resort’s compound and asked them to leave. The couple snatched her husband's smartphone, threw it on the ground and fled, she said.