Pai tubing too hot to handle with drunk tourists, resort says

A resort operator in Mae Hong Son province’s Pai district says operators of popular tubing activities have violated the rules by selling alcohol to Western tourists who got drunk day and night.
The operator, who requested anonymity, said a drunk Western couple recently sneaked into the resort’s compound to have sex even though they were not staying at the resort.
The operator has filed a complaint with the Pai police station against the unidentified Western couple, accusing them of trespassing.
The resort operator said her husband spotted the drunk couple having sex in their resort’s compound and asked them to leave. The couple snatched her husband's smartphone, threw it on the ground and fled, she said.
She said the couple were apparently among many Western tourists who came to Pai to enjoy tubing.
The Mae Hong Son Tourism Office has been cooperating with operators of tubing activities on the Pai River to promote tubing as an attraction for the summer season.
The operators were ordered not to sell alcohol to the tourists for security reasons.
The resort operator said tubing operators sold alcoholic drinks to tourists by disguising them as non-alcoholic beverages in soft-drink bottles.
As a result, she said, Western tourists were drunk day and night, while tubing from midday to 7pm then walking almost naked around town to the dislike of other tourists who wanted to enjoy the natural and cultural attractions of Pai.