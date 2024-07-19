‘Butterbear’ to join troop of TAT mascots to promote domestic tourism

Riding on the trend of “mascot marketing”, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Thursday unveiled a plan to use Butterbear, the mascot of Thailand's dessert outlet Coffee Beans by Dao to promote domestic tourism.

The campaign “Suk Than Thee Kub Mee Noei” (“Instant happiness with Butterbear”) will kick off later this month and last until August, during which Butterbear’s fans will join their beloved mascot in travelling, dining, and shopping at various locations across Thailand, the TAT said.

“Since there are about 10 million people who are fans of Butterbear in Thailand, we expect the campaign to attract over 100,000 travellers to join and generate tourism income of over 100 million baht,” said Nithi Siprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communication.

The TAT also expects to see some participants from China as well, since Butterbear is also famous in the Chinese market, with an estimated fanbase of around 1 million people.

Nithi added that TAT is preparing promotional videos for the campaign, by selecting famous tourism neighbourhoods as the highlights of the travel programmes.

Other activities include fan meeting sessions, lucky draws, and games with prizes including discount coupons at partner shops, in which fans can participate by taking photos with the mascot and sharing them on social media, he said.