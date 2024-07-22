New Bangkok-Vientiane passenger train boosts connectivity across region

Departing Bangkok's Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station at 9:25 pm, train No 133 carried about 400 passengers, arriving in Laos' capital Vientiane the following Saturday.

The journey went smoothly with efficient cross-border customs checks and passengers reboarding at Nong Khai station in northeastern Thailand.

Thai immigration officers and relevant agencies ensured a swift process, taking about 30 to 40 minutes. After completing these procedures, passengers resumed their journey, reaching Khamsavath station in Vientiane within the final 20 minutes of the 12-hour trip.

Upon arrival at the Khamsavath station, passengers could transfer via taxi to Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway. From there, they were able to board trains to destinations such as Luang Prabang in Laos, and Xishuangbanna and Kunming in China's Yunnan province.