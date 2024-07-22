New Bangkok-Vientiane passenger train boosts connectivity across region

Departing Bangkok's Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station at 9:25 pm, train No 133 carried about 400 passengers, arriving in Laos' capital Vientiane the following Saturday.
The journey went smoothly with efficient cross-border customs checks and passengers reboarding at Nong Khai station in northeastern Thailand.
Thai immigration officers and relevant agencies ensured a swift process, taking about 30 to 40 minutes. After completing these procedures, passengers resumed their journey, reaching Khamsavath station in Vientiane within the final 20 minutes of the 12-hour trip.
Upon arrival at the Khamsavath station, passengers could transfer via taxi to Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway. From there, they were able to board trains to destinations such as Luang Prabang in Laos, and Xishuangbanna and Kunming in China's Yunnan province.
"I booked a ticket immediately after the news on this international train being released," said Thanaphong Khadram, 28, who traveled with friends. "It's a fantastic trip with convenient cross-border services and wonderful views along the route."
He planned to spend a night in Vientiane for the weekend getaway and return on Sunday on train No 134 from Khamsavath station back to Bangkok.
Thanaphong has a bigger plan to visit China by train in the near future. "I'd love to go to Shanghai and Kunming. The former represents modernity, while the latter is my dream destination that I've heard a lot about it, such as its nice weather, delicious cuisine and amazing natural scenery," he said.
A welcoming ceremony was held in Vientiane on Saturday for passengers of train No 133. At the event, Daochinda Siharath, managing director of Lao National Railway Authority, said the service will enhance connectivity and foster closer ties between Thailand and Laos.
"We are very excited to see that our service is warmly welcomed by tourists, and so many passengers took the train today. The service offers a convenient and scenic travel option for passengers heading to Laos and even China," he said.
"The direct train will support and boost tourism, bringing convenience to passengers from Laos, Thailand and the whole region. It will also help to speed up the construction of the China-Laos-Thailand railway in response to surging demand for cross-region train services following the launch of the Laos-Thailand direct train."
The Thai Ministry of Transport estimated the direct train will have about 200,000 passengers annually, creating an income of at least 67 million baht ($1.85 million).
"Operation of the new train is an important step in strengthening the relationship and cooperation in tourism between Thailand and Laos," said Thai Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote. "It will also help to strengthen travel links within the ASEAN region."
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network