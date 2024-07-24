Thai Netizens rage over dual pricing for Youtubers

While buying items from a gift shop, they found that a bracelet cost 300 Baht and a mother of pearl cost 500 Baht, totaling 800 Baht. When asked for a lower price, the seller said they would add one more item for 1,000 Baht.



Netizens pointed out that the pricing was too high, even for a tourist attraction.



One Netizen commented, "I want to send a message to the vendors on the island: Foreign tourists come here to travel and enjoy themselves. Please don’t take advantage of them too much. If tourists stop coming, it will be bad for you. Keep things reasonable."



The video also showed instances where the duo faced dual pricing, such as a short boat ride to the island costing 1,000 Baht.



This is not the first time Thai netizens have complained about dual pricing; this happens in museums, national parks, and water parks, where sometimes foreigners would pay three times more than Thai nationals.