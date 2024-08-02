Thailand seeks TikTok stars to boost tourism

FRIDAY, AUGUST 02, 2024

TAT is on the hunt for TikTok-savvy travellers to become tourism ambassadors by sharing their amazing Thai experiences

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched “Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador” – a new initiative inviting travellers to share their travel experiences in Thailand on TikTok.

 

For a chance to win 2 million baht in prizes, participants simply need to create a TikTok video showcasing their meaningful adventures in Thailand and include the hashtags #amazingthailandpassionambassador #amazingthailand and #passionambassador. The 80 videos with the highest engagement will receive travel vouchers, while the first 2,000 to qualify will earn a complimentary gift.

TAT launched this initiative on Thursday in a bid to stimulate off-season tourism and promote Thailand as a top travel destination. This scheme also matches the government’s “Ignite Thailand” policy, which aims to turn the country into a tourism hub.

Submissions will be accepted until August 31, and winners will be announced on September 15 via Amazing Thailand social media accounts.

