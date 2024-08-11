Thai tourism to South Korea decreases for 7 consecutive months

In response, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism requested that the Ministry of Justice temporarily waive K-ETA registration for Thai citizens until the end of this year to attract more Thai tourists and help the country reach its goal of 20 million tourists by the end of 2024.

However, the Ministry of Justice rejected the request, citing that Thai nationals make up the largest share of undocumented immigrants in South Korea.

As a result, the Ministry of Culture has shifted its focus to promoting educational travel for students under 17 years old, who do not need to apply for K-ETA.

Additionally, to counter the growing anti-Korean sentiment, the ministry is working to promote tourism through collaborations with Thai influencers.

"We are continuously discussing various aspects of the K-ETA approval issue with the Ministry of Justice," the ministry said.

Thai tourists turn to China and Japan

While fewer Thai tourists are visiting South Korea, interest in travel to China and Japan is rising among Thais.

Yuttachai Suntornrattavert, vice-president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), told Nikkei Asia that, aside from the attractive tourist spots in China and Japan, both countries offer visa-free entry to Thai citizens.

Additionally, travel costs are relatively low, and the scenery and atmosphere are excellent, making them worthwhile destinations for Thai tourists.

Yutthachai said: “A four-day trip to China costs around 22,000 baht per person, which is less than the approximately 30,000 baht per person cost of travelling to South Korea."

The TTAA predicts that after China granted visa-free entry to Thai citizens on March 1, up to 1.2 million Thai tourists may visit China this year, nearly double the 693,818 who visited in 2019.

In response to the increased demand for travel to China, Thai Airways has increased its flights to China from seven to 11 flights per week, particularly to Beijing, Shanghai, Kunming, and Yunnan province.

Meanwhile, tourism in Japan has grown significantly, with an increase in tourists, including Thais, due to the weaker yen, making travel expenses more affordable.