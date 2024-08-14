Thailand hits 21 million arrivals in 2024, earning 1 trillion baht

Thailand has welcomed more than 21 million foreign tourists, so far, this year and has generated some 1 trillion baht in revenue, the tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said 21,796,763 foreign tourists had landed on Thai soil between January 1 and August 11 and together they spent some 1.03 trillion baht.

The top five nationalities to visit the country during this period are: