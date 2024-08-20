TAT introduces domestic tourism campaign led by Butterbear

A video clip featuring the behind-the-scenes adventure of Thai dessert outlet mascot Butterbear and Thai actor Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat in Bangkok went viral on Monday.

The video clip has been posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s and its partners’ platforms as part of the mascot marketing campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.

Butterbear and Apo went for a relaxed walk around Rattanakosin Island, took a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River, admired Sino-Portuguese buildings near Khagee Boutique Thai Massage House, and enjoyed Thai foods and beverages along the way.