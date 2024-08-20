TAT introduces domestic tourism campaign led by Butterbear

A video clip featuring the behind-the-scenes adventure of Thai dessert outlet mascot Butterbear and Thai actor Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat in Bangkok went viral on Monday.
The video clip has been posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s and its partners’ platforms as part of the mascot marketing campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
Butterbear and Apo went for a relaxed walk around Rattanakosin Island, took a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River, admired Sino-Portuguese buildings near Khagee Boutique Thai Massage House, and enjoyed Thai foods and beverages along the way.
According to TAT, the campaign “Suk Than Thee Kub Mee Noei” (“Instant happiness with Butterbear”) will allow Butterbear’s fans to join their beloved mascot in travelling, dining, and shopping at various locations across Thailand.
Initially, the campaign will cover activities and tourist attractions in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, such as Nakhon Nayok, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom, it said, adding that “secret” influencers will join the mascot in promoting tourism.
“Since there are about 10 million people who are fans of Butterbear in Thailand, we expect the campaign to attract over 100,000 travellers to join in and generate tourism income of over 100 million baht,” said Nithi Siprae, TAT deputy governor for marketing communication.
TAT also expects to see some participants from China, since Butterbear is also famous in the Chinese market, with an estimated fanbase of around 1 million people.
Other activities include fan meeting sessions, lucky draws, and games with prizes including discount coupons at partner shops, in which fans can participate by taking photos with the mascot and sharing them on social media, he said.