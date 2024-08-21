Talks planned with China to promote purchase of Thai products

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to discuss with Chinese authorities measures to encourage Chinese tourists visiting Thailand to buy products from local manufacturers and use the services of local operators.

Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Tuesday that the measures aim to attract more Chinese capital to Thailand and help balance the outflow of Thai currency caused by the influx of Chinese products in Thai markets.

The concerns over baht outflows to China was raised after Chinese online retailing platform Temu entered the Thai e-commerce market earlier this month. Its arrival sparked concerns among Thai entrepreneurs and consumers about the influx of substandard goods from China.

Sermsak added that the measures to be discussed with Chinese authorities will be carefully studied to ensure that they do not create negative impacts on the relationship between the two countries, which will mark its 50th anniversary next year.

“The Thai government recognises the significance of the issue regarding the influx of Chinese goods. We have been continuously discussing with related parties, including the Chinese embassy, to address the problem,” he said. “Chinese authorities are willing to cooperate with the government fully to maintain good relations between the two countries.”