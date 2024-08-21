China’s tourism more than just Great Wall and panda, 3-day event in Bangkok shows

Titled "Ni Hao! China", a Chinese greeting meaning "Hello", this tourism exhibition showcased the offerings of nearly 20 Chinese and Thai companies.
Highlights included a captivating sugar painting exhibition and a special display of Thailand's popular Popmart's art toy Bubble Mart. Interactive activities such as theatrical performances, travel itinerary promotions, quizzes, and blogger events complemented the event. Further drawing visitors were airline promotions, mobile phone deals, and free tastings of Chinese delicacies.
During the opening speech, Chang Yumeng, cultural and tourism counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, highlighted tourism as a pivotal area in China's opening up to the world. She emphasised the government's and industry's proactive efforts to foster high-quality growth within the tourism sector.
"As we approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand in 2025, I am confident that the deepening tourism cooperation between our nations will culminate in a new peak of friendly exchanges. This will propel the robust development of the China-Thailand community with a shared future, marking a new chapter in our bilateral relationship, which continues to strengthen and deepen," she stated.
Zhao Xin, deputy director of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Bangkok, underscored the burgeoning tourism exchange between the two countries.
She noted that Thai visitor numbers to China surged by 493.8% year on year in the first half of 2024, the ninth highest among China's inbound tourist markets. Conversely, Chinese tourists topped Thailand's inbound tourism rankings, further evidencing the strong bilateral tourism ties.
"The close exchange and cooperation between Thailand and China in culture and tourism have significantly contributed to the growth of both nations' cultural tourism industries and strengthened our people-to-people ties," she said.
The three-day 2024 "Ni Hao! China" tourism exhibition will continue to embrace the concept of “culture and tourism integration” to provide Thai visitors with a comprehensive understanding of China's tourism offerings and stimulate interest in Chinese travel, she added.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), expressed her enthusiasm for hosting the event in Bangkok, highlighting the significant increase in tourist traffic between the two countries facilitated by the bilateral visa exemption.
Recognising the immense tourism potential of both China and Thailand, the TAT pledged its full support for China's promotional efforts.
In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Thapanee revealed that the TAT has developed strategic plans to collaborate with China in promoting a wider range of Thailand's destinations and experiences for Chinese tourists.
"TAT has recently unveiled the 'Ni Hao Month' project, aimed at boosting Chinese tourism. Key initiatives include inviting global influencers and celebrities to experience Thailand, partnering with industry stakeholders for joint promotions, and offering exclusive passport deals. These efforts seek to stimulate travel from China's primary and secondary cities, encouraging longer stays and increased spending," she said.
The opening ceremony featured a grand award ceremony for the second "I Want to Go to China" short video competition. After rigorous judging, 50 finalists were selected, with prizes including one Popularity Award and ten Outstanding Work Awards. The latter recipients will embark on a five-day "cultural tourism + technology" trip to Wuhan, Hubei province.
Concurrently, on August 22, the Hubei Department of Culture and Tourism hosted a "Zhiyin Hubei" cultural tourism promotion event in Thailand, facilitating business-to-business negotiations.
Despite economic headwinds, Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, noted a sustained increase in travel demand from both Thai and Chinese tourists due to the perceived value and affordability of such trips.
"This tourism exhibition clearly demonstrates China's proactive efforts to attract more Thai visitors. We should capitalise on this opportunity to collaborate and explore reciprocal tourism promotion," he said.