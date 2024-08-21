China’s tourism more than just Great Wall and panda, 3-day event in Bangkok shows

Titled "Ni Hao! China", a Chinese greeting meaning "Hello", this tourism exhibition showcased the offerings of nearly 20 Chinese and Thai companies.

Highlights included a captivating sugar painting exhibition and a special display of Thailand's popular Popmart's art toy Bubble Mart. Interactive activities such as theatrical performances, travel itinerary promotions, quizzes, and blogger events complemented the event. Further drawing visitors were airline promotions, mobile phone deals, and free tastings of Chinese delicacies.

During the opening speech, Chang Yumeng, cultural and tourism counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, highlighted tourism as a pivotal area in China's opening up to the world. She emphasised the government's and industry's proactive efforts to foster high-quality growth within the tourism sector.