Thai tourists flock to Japan to enjoy the summer

More than 671,800 Thai tourists visited Japan in the first seven months of this year, a 22.7% increase compared to the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). However, the number is still 11.2% lower than in the pre-Covid era.
In July, Japan’s summer season and the low season for Thai tourists, 53,500 Thai visitors headed to Japan, a 7.8% increase compared to July of last year but a 26.9% decrease compared to July 2019.
Generally speaking, July was a good month for Japan, which welcomed 3,292,500 international tourists, a 41.9% increase from the same month last year and a 10.1% rise compared to 2019. This marks the fifth consecutive month since March that the number of foreign tourists exceeded 3 million, setting a new record for the most international arrivals in a single month.
The cumulative total of international tourists in Japan for the first seven months of this year reached 21,069,900, a 61.7% increase from the same period last year and 7.4% growth over 2019.
The top 10 countries with the highest number of tourists visiting Japan during this period are as follows:
South Korea: 5,199,800
China: 3,844,600
Taiwan: 3,550,900
United States: 1,594,100
Hong Kong: 1,555,200
Thailand: 671,800
Australia: 510,600
Philippines: 457,300
Vietnam: 381,500
Singapore: 328,100