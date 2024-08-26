Thai tourists flock to Japan to enjoy the summer

More than 671,800 Thai tourists visited Japan in the first seven months of this year, a 22.7% increase compared to the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). However, the number is still 11.2% lower than in the pre-Covid era.

In July, Japan’s summer season and the low season for Thai tourists, 53,500 Thai visitors headed to Japan, a 7.8% increase compared to July of last year but a 26.9% decrease compared to July 2019.