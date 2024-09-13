40% of hotels struggling to achieve pre-Covid revenues

Despite the rapid recovery of the tourism industry, around 40% of hotel operators nationwide are still unable to generate the same level of revenue as before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Thai Hotels Association (THA) said on Thursday.

The THA reported that a survey conducted in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand in August, showed that 60% of 106 hotel operators nationwide had already achieved pre-Covid earnings. Most of the respondents in this group are four-star hotels or higher located in the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions.

However, some 40% of respondents, most of them 3-star or lower, said they have been unable to achieve the pre-Covid revenue milestone.

“Hotels struggling to meet the pre-Covid revenue target are either located in highly competitive areas or targeting customer groups that are sensitive to price increases,” THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said.

He said the latter factor has forced operators to keep their room prices unchanged despite operational costs having increased.

Establishments with 3-stars and lower often could not afford to upgrade their rooms and services to attract visitors, or run extensive marketing campaigns to help boost sales, he added.

The THA estimated that more operators will achieve the pre-Covid revenue milestone in the second quarter of 2025, while about 7% of hotels, most of which are 3-star and lower, would never earn what they used to again.