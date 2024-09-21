Singaporeans will soon need ETA permit to visit Thailand

Some media reports suggest a pilot phase will begin in December, with a full roll-out by June 2025.

However, The Straits Times understands that the date of the pilot launch has not been confirmed.

“Currently, the relevant Thai authorities are in discussions on the best format and modalities for such a system to be applied to international travellers and will require further consideration and coordination before implementation,” said Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nikorndej Balankura in response to queries from ST.

The proposed ETA – which is expected to be free of charge – is mandatory for citizens of 93 countries who currently enjoy visa-free travel to Thailand for stays of up to 60 days for tourism.