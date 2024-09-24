Bangkok remains a top 5 destination for Chinese travellers during Golden Week

Agoda’s accommodation search data reveals a shift in Chinese travellers’ preferences for Golden Week.

Last year, the top five outbound destinations were Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Kyoto, and Bangkok, respectively.

This year, Seoul has emerged as the number one destination, leapfrogging Tokyo.

Bali is a new entry in the top five and takes third place. Bangkok and Osaka continue to be among the most searched destinations and complete the ranking in fourth and fifth, respectively.