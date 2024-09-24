Bangkok remains a top 5 destination for Chinese travellers during Golden Week

Agoda’s accommodation search data reveals a shift in Chinese travellers’ preferences for Golden Week.
Last year, the top five outbound destinations were Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Kyoto, and Bangkok, respectively.
This year, Seoul has emerged as the number one destination, leapfrogging Tokyo.
Bali is a new entry in the top five and takes third place. Bangkok and Osaka continue to be among the most searched destinations and complete the ranking in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Taking place from 1 – 7 October this year, Golden Week is a prime travel period for Chinese families looking to take advantage of the week-long break. Golden Weeks are celebrated twice a year in China, around Lunar New Year and China’s National Day.
Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda said, "The increase in outbound travel searches for China's Golden Week suggests a growing confidence among Chinese citizens to explore international travel. It’s great to see destinations close to China’s east coast like Seoul and Osaka featured in the ranking, as well as holiday favorites Bangkok and Bali further south. This trend underscores the importance of providing great value deals on diverse travel options to meet the evolving preferences of travellers on Agoda."
