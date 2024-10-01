Surge in Chinese arrivals, tourism income expected during Golden Week

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that between 132,000 and 183,000 Chinese tourists will enter Thailand during China’s Golden Week which runs from October 1 to 7.

This estimation of arrivals is 57-144% higher than the same period last year, TAT said on Monday, adding that it believed these visitors would generate income of 3.71 to 5.18 billion baht during the period, an increase of 58-121% year on year.

An average Chinese tourist would spend around 6,300 baht per day in Thailand during the Golden Week and is likely to stay in the Kingdom for up to six days, the authority said, noting that the Chinese also tend to travel in large groups of about 13 people.

TAT based its estimation on a 250% jump on flight reservations by Chinese tourists for the period of October 1-7. It added that some had entered the country since September 28 to avoid crowding during the long holidays.

Meanwhile, scheduled flights from China to six international airports in Thailand during October 1-7 increased 70% year on year to 1,097 flights. Of these flights, 19% are from Shanghai, 15% from Guangzhou, 8% from Chengdu and Kunming each, and 7% from Beijing.

To attract Chinese visitors to Thailand, the TAT has organised several marketing campaigns both in Thailand and China. The authority also expected that the Thailand leg of the world tour by Singaporean star JJ Lin, which will be held in Bangkok on October 5, would be attended by several Chinese fans.

Since the Thailand-China mutual permanent visa exemption started on March 1 for up to 30-day stays, the number of Chinese arrivals to Thailand has increased 122% year on year, reaching 5.1 million as of September 22.