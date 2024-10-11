Thai horror film drives tourism campaign in Uttaradit

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new tourism promotion campaign inspired by the Thai horror film “Tee-yod 2”. Scheduled to kick off in November, the campaign aims to showcase the unique attractions, culture and local life of Uttaradit province.
Nithi Siprae, TAT deputy governor, said the Thai film industry has won local and international recognition thanks to talented filmmakers and creative storytelling.
Nithi explained that this campaign will focus on the provincial spiritual beliefs highlighed in the film, as well as the northern province’s culture and local lifestyle. The campaign will include activities such as environmental preservation, donations to local schools and promoting tourist attractions, local foods and other specialities.
Additionally, the “Ghost Radio” will give visitors a unique and immersive experience by allowing them to explore the mysteries of the Lab Lae district.
The original film, “Tee-yod”, was released on October 26 last year and broke box office records. It grossed 500 million baht and gained recognition internationally after hitting the big screen in 20 nations across Asia. The sequel “Tee-yod 2” did even better, making 80 million baht on the first day of release, October 10.