Thailand creates favourable condition for cross-border tourism

Thailand has approved an extension of the waiver for TM6 immigration forms for foreign tourists entering through 16 land and sea checkpoints until April 30, 2025.

The waiver, originally effective from April 15, aims to reduce congestion at checkpoints and boost tourism to support economic growth. Key checkpoints include Aranyaprathet (bordering Cambodia), Chiang Saen (bordering Myanmar), and Padang Besar (bordering Malaysia).