Thailand to discuss visa fee exemption with Laos to boost tourism

Thailand will today discuss with Laos its proposal to exempt the visa on arrival (VOA) fee of 1,000 baht at border checkpoints to boost cross-border travel and the tourism industry in provinces along the Mekong River.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Thursday that he would meet with his Laotian counterpart, Suansavanh Viyaket, today (October 18) to discuss the measure.

The move aims to reduce travel obstacles for foreign tourists entering Thailand from Laos during certain festivals, and then returning to the neighbouring country to resume their trips, he said.

The ministry targets increasing the number of foreign tourists crossing from Laos to Thailand, especially those from China and South Korea, from 4,000 people per month to over 10,000 per month.

Sorawong said that if the move cannot be implemented, the ministry could switch to offering each foreign arrival a coupon worth 1,000 baht to spend at restaurants, hotels, or tour packages in provinces in the Northeastern region.

During a meeting with tourism entrepreneurs in Nong Khai province on Thursday, Sorawong acknowledged the demands and suggestions of local operators to boost tourism in the province, which is responsible for 50% of the Northeastern region’s GDP.

Local entrepreneurs urged the government to promote faith tourism during important religious festivals, notably the Naga Fireball event that marks the end of the Buddhist Lent in October each year.

They also suggested that each province highlight its unique features to avoid competing for the same groups of tourists. For example, Nong Khai should focus on cross-border trading, Bueng Kan on fashion products, Mukdahan on arts and culture, and Nakhon Phanom on food.