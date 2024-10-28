Suvarnabhumi Airport’s flight capacity to soar with 3rd runway

Once the third runway at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport goes into full operation, the number of flights landing and taking off should rise by 16% this year.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri made this comment on Monday after she checked out the operations and preparations made by the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd (AeroThai) to use the new runway.

AeroThai has been gradually shifting flights to the new runway from October 3 so pilots can start getting familiar with it before it is used to its full capacity.