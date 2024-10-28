TAT, partners aim to attract over 10.7M international tourists in Q4

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that in the fourth quarter of this year, Thailand aims to attract an additional 10.7 million foreign tourists, averaging 3.6 million per month, to reach the government’s target of 36.7 million visitors.
In the first nine months, over 26 million visitors have already arrived, and TAT is confident the target will be met, setting positive momentum for 2025.
“The international tourism market during the high season has positive factors supporting travel to Thailand, such as marketing activities, public relations efforts, and additional flights from the South Asia-Pacific region to Thailand, making travel more convenient and providing more options, particularly for year-end holidays and peak season,” Thapanee said.
However, there are still risks that may impact the foreign tourism market, including conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia, competition from rival countries, and increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters.
Domestically, the fourth-quarter market forecast faces challenges from Thailand's slow economic recovery.
Additionally, there is sustained demand among Thai tourists for international travel. Statistics show that outbound Thai travellers in August exceeded the same period last year, driven by attractive campaigns from foreign countries, promotional airline prices for overseas travel, and favourable exchange rates, especially for the Japanese yen.
Promotions for international travel were also held domestically. Thai tourism operators offered affordable travel packages abroad, complemented by the growing interest among Thai people in purchasing art toys abroad.
Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, stated that despite challenges facing the tourism sector, TAT continues to launch campaigns and organize activities to boost tourism in the final stretch of 2024. These efforts aim to drive domestic tourism revenue closer to the annual target of 1 trillion baht.
Activities include the Thailand Winter Festivals—such as the Loy Krathong Festival, the Vijit Chao Phraya light show, and various private-sector promotions. TAT is also coordinating sports events, music festivals, and cultural celebrations across Thailand.
“So far, domestic tourism has exceeded 200 million trips, which is already on target. By year-end, trips may reach 230 million, surpassing the goal by over 10%,” he said.
TAT aims to increase the average stay for Thai tourists from 2.5 to 3 days and boost average spending from 3,000 baht to 3,500–4,000 baht per trip. For 2024, domestic tourism revenue is projected to reach 950-970 billion baht.
TAT has received suggestions to improve coordination with relevant government and private-sector tourism stakeholders, especially the airline industry and the supply side, to enhance travel capacity and ease access to both primary and secondary destinations in Thailand to meet visitor demand.
“Additionally, we’re taking proactive steps with our partners to promote the market and maintain a competitive edge over rival countries,” Thapanee added.