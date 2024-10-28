TAT, partners aim to attract over 10.7M international tourists in Q4

“The international tourism market during the high season has positive factors supporting travel to Thailand, such as marketing activities, public relations efforts, and additional flights from the South Asia-Pacific region to Thailand, making travel more convenient and providing more options, particularly for year-end holidays and peak season,” Thapanee said.

However, there are still risks that may impact the foreign tourism market, including conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia, competition from rival countries, and increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters.

Domestically, the fourth-quarter market forecast faces challenges from Thailand's slow economic recovery.

Additionally, there is sustained demand among Thai tourists for international travel. Statistics show that outbound Thai travellers in August exceeded the same period last year, driven by attractive campaigns from foreign countries, promotional airline prices for overseas travel, and favourable exchange rates, especially for the Japanese yen.

Promotions for international travel were also held domestically. Thai tourism operators offered affordable travel packages abroad, complemented by the growing interest among Thai people in purchasing art toys abroad.