TAT highlights ‘5 Must Dos in Thailand’ on more than 72 routes

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently launched a campaign called “5 Must Dos in Thailand”, covering 72 routes nationwide in a bid to lure domestic tourists to experience true Thainess with unique activities.

The campaign offers free e-books at https://thai.tourismthailand.org/Articles/Happiness72styles detailing interesting things to do, see, and eat on each route across all five regions.

During a press event on Monday, TAT highlighted an example of the programme for Chanthaburi, a secondary tourism province in the Eastern region.

“5 Must Dos in Chanthaburi” covers unique activities in the province in five aspects, as follows:

Must see: The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. This Catholic church in Muang district is described as "the most famous and picturesque building of Chanthaburi”.

The cathedral, visible from most of the city, was formally inaugurated in 1909 as one of the largest Catholic churches in Thailand. It was constructed in neo-Gothic style with a central nave, two side alleys, a narthex, and two twin spires. The cathedral is surrounded by the “Wall of Faith”, depicting the history of Christianity and Catholic communities in Thailand.

Must seek: Wat Pak Nam Khaem Nu in Tha Mai district. This monastery houses a unique Buddhist temple made from white-blue ceramic tiles, designed to withstand the harsh climate on the mouth of the Gulf of Thailand that corrodes most traditional materials, creating a one-of-a-kind look.