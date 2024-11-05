Domestic tourists up 9% YOY, but likely to miss THB1tn revenue goal

The number of domestic travellers in the first nine months of this year crossed 148.02 million person-trips, increasing 8.98% year on year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported on Tuesday.

These travellers have generated income to local tourism businesses at around 702.52 billion baht, increasing 12.63% compared with the same period of the previous year, it said.

TAT estimated that total domestic tourists this year could exceed 200 million person-trips, and could even reach 230 million, said Nithee Seeprae, deputy governor for marketing communications.

“Thanks to upcoming holidays and festivals in the last quarter, including the school break, Loy Krathong, and New Year’s Day, the 200 million person-trips milestone will definitely be achieved,” he said.

However, he believes it is unlikely that spending by domestic travellers will meet the TAT’s target of 1 trillion baht. From the current trend of spending this year, total revenue from domestic tourism will net around 950 billion to 970 billion baht, he said.

Thai travellers are spending more carefully this year amid rising costs and stagnant economy, averaging at around 3,000 baht per person per trip, Nithee said.