Thailand greets 29 million tourists this year, earns 1.35tn baht

Thailand has welcomed more than 29 million foreign arrivals during the first 10 months of this year, generating 1.35 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday that 29,080,399 foreign tourists arrived in Thailand from January 1 to November 3 and they have spent some 1.36 trillion baht during their stay.

The top five nationalities to visit the country in the first 10 months of this year are: