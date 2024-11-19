ITA Airways launches nonstop flights from Bangkok to Rome

ITA Airways inaugurated its first direct flight to Thailand, connecting Bangkok and Rome Fiumicino. This new route, a debut for the Italian airline in the Thai market, will be operated by the Airbus A330neo with five weekly frequencies.
The inaugural flight from Rome Fiumicino, AZ 758, landed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) at 8.25am (local time) on Sunday, November 17. The first ITA Airways flight from Bangkok to Rome Fiumicino, AZ 759, departed at 12.15pm (local time).
To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting event took place at the arrival gate of Bangkok Airport.
As part of the opening activities in the Thai market, ITA Airways presented its network, brand and winter season highlights to local media and stakeholders during a launch event organized in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at Capella Hotel in Bangkok.
The new Rome – Bangkok connection is a milestone for the Company, expanding its network to a strategic market. Bangkok serves as a global hub for both leisure and business traffic, and the launch of this nonstop service demonstrates ITA Airways' commitment to providing optimal travel options while reinforcing the importance of network expansion in the Company's growth strategy.
Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways and CEO of Volare said: "We are proud to inaugurate our new nonstop Bangkok - Rome flight, the only direct connection between the two capitals, enhancing our commercial strategy to develop ITA Airways' intercontinental network. This route represents a key milestone for us, marking our entry into the Thai market and further extending our reach in Asia alongside our connections to Tokyo, New Delhi, and Malè in the Maldives. As our eighth new destination this year, this route underscores our dedication to creating more travel opportunities for our customers, focusing on Thailand as a key market for both leisure and business travel".
Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand, stated: "The launch of the direct flight Rome-Bangkok operated by ITA Airways will contribute to further strengthening the excellent relations between Italy and Thailand. Not only tourist flows in both directions will benefit, but also trade, business, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, bringing our countries even closer."
The new direct flight from Bangkok to Rome Fiumicino will be operated as follows:
Bangkok – Rome Fiumicino, operating from November 17 with departures on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 12.15 pm (local time), arriving in Rome at 7pm (local time).
Rome Fiumicino – Bangkok, operating from November 16 with departures on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 3.15pm (local time), arriving in Bangkok at 7.40am (local time).
As further proof of the importance of this new destination, the Bangkok-Rome connection will continue to be operated in the upcoming 2025 Summer Season with 3 weekly frequencies.
This new route is serviced by the A330neo, a 'pinnacle' for the Company in terms of technology, digitalization, innovation, efficiency, and design and a true showcase of "Made in Italy." It features an Airspace cabin that maximizes comfort and spaciousness, with new, sophisticated lighting onboard entertainment systems, and complete Wi-Fi connectivity.
The aircraft offers three classes: Business (30 reclining seats), Premium (24 seats), and Economy (237 seats, including 36 Comfort Economy seats).
More in detail, passengers enjoy a 4K in-flight entertainment system with touchscreen displays (17.3" in Business, 15.6" in Premium, and 13.3" in Economy), along with Bluetooth audio and connectivity packages for messaging, browsing, and streaming.
ITA Airways' fleet consists entirely of Airbus aircraft, with 100 planes currently in service. Sixty of these are next-generation models, including 7 A321neo, 19 A320neo, 9 A220-300, 8 A220-100, 11 A330-900, and 6 A350-900 aircraft.
This new, state-of-the-art fleet underscores ITA Airways' commitment to sustainability, with a target of making 90% of its aircraft eco-friendly by the end of the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. These advanced aircraft use 25% less fuel and reduce CO₂ emissions, supporting the airline's ambition to become Europe's greenest carrier.
As part of its ongoing network expansion, ITA Airways is flying to 55 destinations during the 2024/2025 Winter Season, including 16 domestic, 24 international, and 15 intercontinental routes.
Following the launch of the Dubai route on 27th October, and the inauguration of the new direct connection to Bangkok - marking the airline's debut in Thailand - ITA Airways will offer up to five weekly frequencies between Rome and Malé, the capital of the Maldives, starting from December 20. This route will also be operated by the Airbus A330-900.
ITA Airways began operations on October 15, 2021, with a fleet of 52 aircraft. The Company is committed to being an ambassador of "Made in Italy" by offering personalized services and delivering a uniquely Italian in-flight experience.
This is achieved through partnerships with prominent Italian brands, such as Brunello Cucinelli, who designed the crew and ground staff uniforms, Walter De Silva, who crafted the interiors of ITA Airways' new aircraft, and renowned Italian chefs, who created the onboard dining offerings.
All ITA Airways flights can be purchased on the ita-airways.com website, via ITA Airways Customer Center, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.