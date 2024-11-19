ITA Airways launches nonstop flights from Bangkok to Rome

ITA Airways inaugurated its first direct flight to Thailand, connecting Bangkok and Rome Fiumicino. This new route, a debut for the Italian airline in the Thai market, will be operated by the Airbus A330neo with five weekly frequencies.

The inaugural flight from Rome Fiumicino, AZ 758, landed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) at 8.25am (local time) on Sunday, November 17. The first ITA Airways flight from Bangkok to Rome Fiumicino, AZ 759, departed at 12.15pm (local time).

To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting event took place at the arrival gate of Bangkok Airport.

As part of the opening activities in the Thai market, ITA Airways presented its network, brand and winter season highlights to local media and stakeholders during a launch event organized in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at Capella Hotel in Bangkok.

The new Rome – Bangkok connection is a milestone for the Company, expanding its network to a strategic market. Bangkok serves as a global hub for both leisure and business traffic, and the launch of this nonstop service demonstrates ITA Airways' commitment to providing optimal travel options while reinforcing the importance of network expansion in the Company's growth strategy.