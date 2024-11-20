Thailand plans major revamp of venues to host global events

Rajamangala is in a poor condition, Impact Muang Thong Thani is too small and the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is devoted to trade fairs, meetings and seminars, he said.

He added that discussions are ongoing about whether the Sports Authority of Thailand should continue managing Rajamangala Stadium or pursue redevelopment through public-private partnerships or concessions. He added that a decision on the stadium’s future should be made during his tenure.

Additionally, Sorawong hinted at upcoming “big surprises” in events, sports and entertainment, adding that the ministry is pursuing Thailand’s bid to host a Formula 1 race, potentially by 2027.

“I recently confirmed with the F1 CEO that even with the change of prime minister, Thailand is still ready to host the F1 race,” he said. Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin had first started talks about holding the race in Thailand.

Sorawong said his ministry is currently determining the race route and event venue. He added that he personally believes it should be a “street race” held at night so there is very little public disruption. He also expressed confidence in F1’s economic potential, saying it would generate significant revenue.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is also exploring hosting internationally renowned events like “Tomorrowland” or creating Thailand’s own such event. Sorawong is collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to integrate these events into a long-term five-year tourism calendar. Successful projects like the annual “Vijit Chao Phraya” light and sound show held for three years serve as an inspiration for this approach.

