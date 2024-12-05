TAT projects 40 million foreign tourists in 2025, revenue to rise 7.5%

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expects Thai tourism to continue its upward trajectory next year, with 29 million short-haul tourists and 11 million long-haul tourists. Tourism revenue is expected to rise by 7.5% compared to 2024, she said.

She highlighted the recently announced Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025 campaign, a collaborative effort by all government ministries to boost tourism.

Thailand will host next year’s Southeast Asian Games on December 9-20 and FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship on August 22-September 7, she added.