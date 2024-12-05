TAT projects 40 million foreign tourists in 2025, revenue to rise 7.5%

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expects Thai tourism to continue its upward trajectory next year, with 29 million short-haul tourists and 11 million long-haul tourists. Tourism revenue is expected to rise by 7.5% compared to 2024, she said.
She highlighted the recently announced Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025 campaign, a collaborative effort by all government ministries to boost tourism.
Thailand will host next year’s Southeast Asian Games on December 9-20 and FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship on August 22-September 7, she added.
Thapanee said TAT tourism stimulus measures next year include activities, tourism routes, shopping privileges, celebrity invitations and festival celebrations.
The authority will also ask airlines from India and China – two of Thailand’s largest tourism markets – to increase flights to the kingdom.
Thapanee expects foreign arrivals this year to reach 35 million, generating 2.9 trillion baht for Thailand. She also anticipates Indian arrivals will hit 2 million by the middle of December.
Thailand welcomed 32.02 million foreign travellers from January to December this year, generating 1.50 trillion baht in tourism revenue, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
The top five countries sending tourists to Thailand are China (6.21 million), Malaysia (4.50 million), India (1.91 million), South Korea (1.68 million) and Russia (1.50 million).