Bangkok’s Asiatique to turn into Jurassic Immersive Experience next year

A large part of the Asiatique night market in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district will be turned into an Immersive Experience that will take visitors back to the Jurassic period, some 145 million years ago.

Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and president of Asset World Corporation (AWC), announced on Tuesday that “The Jurassic World: The Experience” should be ready by the second quarter of next year.

She said AWC, in cooperation with Neon and Universal Live Events & Location Based Entertainment, is now turning a 6,000-square-metre area of Asiatique into the Jurassic adventure.