Bangkok’s Asiatique to turn into Jurassic Immersive Experience next year

A large part of the Asiatique night market in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district will be turned into an Immersive Experience that will take visitors back to the Jurassic period, some 145 million years ago.
Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and president of Asset World Corporation (AWC), announced on Tuesday that “The Jurassic World: The Experience” should be ready by the second quarter of next year.
She said AWC, in cooperation with Neon and Universal Live Events & Location Based Entertainment, is now turning a 6,000-square-metre area of Asiatique into the Jurassic adventure.
She said 1.4 billion baht will be spent on the first phase of the development, which will become the world’s largest Jurassic immersive experience.
The park, aiming to show how dinosaurs lived, will sport a giant dinosaur egg as a landmark and will be divided into different zones for restaurants and shops.
She said once the first phase is completed, AWC and its partners would immediately start working on the following three phases.
She added that this project will make Thailand a sustainable destination for tourists. Wallapa said the company was determining an appropriate fee for the experience, and hoped it would not be more than a few hundred baht.
Tourists are slowly returning to Asiatique with arrivals returning to 80-85% of the pre-Covid period, with some 30,000 arrivals on weekdays and 50,000 on weekends, Wallapa said.
Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON, said his company comprising a team of engineers and architects was working hard to develop and deliver an immersive experience to Thais and foreigners.