Chonburi’s Koh Lan to become new ‘sea walking’ attraction

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) is preparing islets around Koh Lan, a 4.7-square-kilometre island in the Gulf of Thailand off Chonburi’s coast, as a location for tourists to enjoy an underwater adventure on foot.

Sea walking or helmet diving is a unique way to experience the underwater world of the reef up close. Fresh air is delivered from the surface into divers’ helmets via cables as they walk underwater on a platform to appreciate coral reefs and aquatic wildlife.

Koh Lan has many islets that can be developed into sea walking and diving locations, such as the Khrok and Sak islets, the department’s director-general Pinsak Suraswadi said on Tuesday.