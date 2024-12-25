Chonburi’s Koh Lan to become new ‘sea walking’ attraction

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) is preparing islets around Koh Lan, a 4.7-square-kilometre island in the Gulf of Thailand off Chonburi’s coast, as a location for tourists to enjoy an underwater adventure on foot.
Sea walking or helmet diving is a unique way to experience the underwater world of the reef up close. Fresh air is delivered from the surface into divers’ helmets via cables as they walk underwater on a platform to appreciate coral reefs and aquatic wildlife.
Koh Lan has many islets that can be developed into sea walking and diving locations, such as the Khrok and Sak islets, the department’s director-general Pinsak Suraswadi said on Tuesday.
He noted that each day Koh Lan welcomes around 10,000 to 20,000 diving students from Thailand and overseas, generating at least 5 million baht of income per day.
While visiting the Sak Islet on Tuesday, Pinsak said the department has been preparing the underwater area near the islet for the activity, including building an underwater platform and fence to mark the areas that are safe for sea walkers.
He said that during the trial period, sea walkers can stroll underwater at a depth of 7-10 metres for 15-20 minutes per trip with air provided to their helmets from the boat.
To avoid any negative impact to the ecosystem, the sea walker area is outside the natural coral reef zone and will use only artificial or grown reefs, said Pinsak, adding that fish feeding is also prohibited to prevent any underwater pollution and to keep the water clear.
The DMCR is also providing training in conservation to coastal community groups, marine conservation volunteers, and local tourism operators on Koh Lan. These programmes include coral planting, sea walker operation and installation of underwater sculptures or artificial coral reefs.
“The goal of this project is to stimulate tourism, create new economic opportunities, and generate sustainable income without damaging the area’s natural environment and resources,” said Pinsak.