Chaiyaphum invites tourists to enjoy vista of blooming mountaintop

The Chaiyaphum provincial administration has made the Sub Salete field atop the Pung Hoei Mountain available for tourists because it is covered in brightly coloured flowers.

Chaiyaphum deputy governor Ornarpha Lohweera opened the 30-rai flower field in Thep Satit district on Wednesday. Attending the opening ceremony were local administration officials and representatives of the private sector.

Ornarpha said promoting the flower field on the mountain, which is 854 metres above sea level, would generate income for local communities.