Chaiyaphum invites tourists to enjoy vista of blooming mountaintop

The Chaiyaphum provincial administration has made the Sub Salete field atop the Pung Hoei Mountain available for tourists because it is covered in brightly coloured flowers.
Chaiyaphum deputy governor Ornarpha Lohweera opened the 30-rai flower field in Thep Satit district on Wednesday. Attending the opening ceremony were local administration officials and representatives of the private sector.
Ornarpha said promoting the flower field on the mountain, which is 854 metres above sea level, would generate income for local communities.
Thep Sathit district chief Worawit Nammahanual said the field is located near the Pa Hin Ngam National Park, another popular tourist destination in the province.
Visitors can enjoy the brightly coloured flower field, attend a concert as well as purchase local handicrafts and try local delicacies. The field will be open to the public free of charge until January 31.