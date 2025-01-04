Thailand launches ‘Grand Tourism & Sports Year’ campaign

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has officially launched the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign, aiming to attract 40 million foreign visitors and generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

While Thailand achieved tourism revenue of 2.6 trillion baht in 2024, falling slightly short of the 3-trillion-baht target, the country remains a major player in the global tourism market, ranking among the top 14 countries in terms of foreign tourist income.

However, challenges remain, including global economic uncertainties, the strengthening baht, and increased competition from other countries offering attractive visa policies, such as Japan and China.