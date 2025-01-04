Thailand launches ‘Grand Tourism & Sports Year’ campaign

Initiative targets 40 million foreign arrivals, 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue

 

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has officially launched the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign, aiming to attract 40 million foreign visitors and generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

 

While Thailand achieved tourism revenue of 2.6 trillion baht in 2024, falling slightly short of the 3-trillion-baht target, the country remains a major player in the global tourism market, ranking among the top 14 countries in terms of foreign tourist income.

 

However, challenges remain, including global economic uncertainties, the strengthening baht, and increased competition from other countries offering attractive visa policies, such as Japan and China.

 

"The 2025 target for foreign tourist arrivals is set at 40 million, an increase of 1 million from the previous target of 39 million," said Sarawong Thianthong, minister of tourism and sports. "This ambitious goal will drive Thailand's tourism sector forward."
 

 

Recognising the competitive landscape, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is committed to adapting strategies accordingly. 

 

"This includes shifting our focus towards higher-value tourism segments, expanding our reach into new markets, and enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors," she said. 

 

The TAT has outlined several key strategies for achieving these targets:

  • Focus on high-value tourism: Shifting towards attracting higher-spending tourists through luxury travel experiences and niche markets.
  • Diversify markets: Expanding beyond traditional markets to attract visitors from Europe, the Americas, and emerging regions.
  • Enhance travel experience: Introducing innovative travel routes, offering exclusive experiences, and improving travel convenience through seamless payment options and enhanced connectivity.
  • Leverage soft power: Promoting Thailand's unique cultural heritage, cuisine, and hospitality to attract visitors.
  • Develop sustainable tourism practices: Expanding the Sustainable Tourism Goal (STAR) project to minimise environmental impact and promote responsible tourism.


 

 

The "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign will feature five key pillars:

  • Grand Festivity: Organising major events and festivals to attract tourists and facilitate travel.
  • Grand Moment: Presenting unique and exclusive travel experiences.
  • Grand Privilege: Offering attractive travel deals, including discounts on shopping, tours and flights.
  • Grand Invitation: Inviting renowned international figures, such as musicians, athletes and writers, to experience Thailand and share their experiences.
  • Grand Celebration: Celebrating festivals, diplomatic relations, and achievements in various fields.

 

The TAT will also focus on developing key tourism destinations, promoting domestic travel through initiatives like the "We Travel Together" project, and encouraging more airlines to increase flight frequencies and expand routes to Thailand.

 

Thapanee emphasised that "2025 is a pivotal year for Thai tourism. We aim not to only increase visitor numbers but also to elevate the quality of tourism, focusing on attracting high-spending travellers and diversifying our market reach."

 

The Ministry of Finance will also re-introduce the "Easy e-Receipt 2025" measure from January 15 to February 28, offering tax deductions for consumers who use electronic tax invoices for purchases from registered businesses.

 

The "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign aims to position Thailand as a world-class tourism and sports hub, driving economic growth and creating a sustainable future for the tourism sector.

 


 

