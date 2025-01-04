Thailand launches ‘Grand Tourism & Sports Year’ campaign

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has officially launched the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign, aiming to attract 40 million foreign visitors and generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.
While Thailand achieved tourism revenue of 2.6 trillion baht in 2024, falling slightly short of the 3-trillion-baht target, the country remains a major player in the global tourism market, ranking among the top 14 countries in terms of foreign tourist income.
However, challenges remain, including global economic uncertainties, the strengthening baht, and increased competition from other countries offering attractive visa policies, such as Japan and China.
"The 2025 target for foreign tourist arrivals is set at 40 million, an increase of 1 million from the previous target of 39 million," said Sarawong Thianthong, minister of tourism and sports. "This ambitious goal will drive Thailand's tourism sector forward."
Recognising the competitive landscape, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is committed to adapting strategies accordingly.
"This includes shifting our focus towards higher-value tourism segments, expanding our reach into new markets, and enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors," she said.
The TAT has outlined several key strategies for achieving these targets:
The "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign will feature five key pillars:
The TAT will also focus on developing key tourism destinations, promoting domestic travel through initiatives like the "We Travel Together" project, and encouraging more airlines to increase flight frequencies and expand routes to Thailand.
Thapanee emphasised that "2025 is a pivotal year for Thai tourism. We aim not to only increase visitor numbers but also to elevate the quality of tourism, focusing on attracting high-spending travellers and diversifying our market reach."
The Ministry of Finance will also re-introduce the "Easy e-Receipt 2025" measure from January 15 to February 28, offering tax deductions for consumers who use electronic tax invoices for purchases from registered businesses.
The "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign aims to position Thailand as a world-class tourism and sports hub, driving economic growth and creating a sustainable future for the tourism sector.