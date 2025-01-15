Thailand, Hong Kong join forces to combat call-centre gangs

Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, an inspector-general with the Royal Thai Police, met with Michael Cheuk, Hong Kong deputy secretary for security, on Tuesday to discuss the scourge of call centre gangs.
Apart from looking for ways to dismantle these gangs, the meeting held at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok also focused on blocking them from using Thailand as a transit hub and ending human trafficking along border areas.
The meeting highlighted the exchange of information on new fraudulent tactics employed by call centre gangs, including impersonating customer service representatives from telecommunications companies, luring victims with promises of high-paying jobs abroad and tackling the rising number of mule accounts. Both Thailand and Hong Kong have seen an uptick in such crimes.
Cheuk noted that investigations had uncovered cases where Hong Kong and Chinese nationals were lured into neighbouring countries through prearranged agreements made in Hong Kong. These victims travelled willingly, often booking transportation via applications, with no deception occurring within Thailand.
He said that Thailand was in no way involved in or supported call centre gangs, and promised that a press conference would be held to reassure Hong Kong residents about the safety of travelling to Thailand and the active cooperation of Thai authorities.
Thatchai, meanwhile, reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with other countries to combat and eradicate call centre gangs operating in the region.