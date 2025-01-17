Thai International Travel Fair 2025 has officially begun

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, chaired the opening ceremony of TITF#30, alongside Charoen Wangananont, President of TTAA, and Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, with numerous industry professionals in attendance.
The 30th edition is a tourism trade fair that brings together Thai and international tourism products and services, offering tourists the opportunity to meet and interact directly with tourism operators.
This year’s highlights include packages and services from leading, standardized operators, along with special activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, featuring a spectacular cultural performance and a Chinese product booth.
The event spans 10,000 square metres and hosts over 600 booths from Thai and international tourism products. Over 300,000 attendees are expected, generating at least 300 million baht in revenue.