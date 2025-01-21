PM’s China visit marks key step in rebuilding trust, says Sorawong

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to visit China early next month, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and rebuild trust among Chinese tourists.

Her agenda includes high-level meetings with Chinese officials to discuss cooperation before attending the opening ceremony of the 2025 Winter Asian Games in Harbin on February 7.

This visit comes as Thailand grapples with concerns over Chinese nationals being deceived by call-centre gangs and lured to work illegally in Myanmar, an issue affecting Thailand’s reputation among first-time Chinese package tourists.