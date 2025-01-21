PM’s China visit marks key step in rebuilding trust, says Sorawong

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to visit China early next month, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and rebuild trust among Chinese tourists.
Her agenda includes high-level meetings with Chinese officials to discuss cooperation before attending the opening ceremony of the 2025 Winter Asian Games in Harbin on February 7.
This visit comes as Thailand grapples with concerns over Chinese nationals being deceived by call-centre gangs and lured to work illegally in Myanmar, an issue affecting Thailand’s reputation among first-time Chinese package tourists.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Tuesday that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) offices in China are actively working to counter misinformation and rebuild confidence.
However, despite these challenges, Sorawong said the number of Chinese tourists remains steady. “Yesterday [Monday] alone, 22,000 Chinese tourists arrived with arrivals averaging about 17,000 visitors per day,” he said. Acknowledging a decline in advance bookings from new visitors, he added that the government was working to resolve this problem through both short- and long-term measures.
At the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting on behalf of the prime minister, emphasised the importance of strict border control to prevent Thailand from being used as a transit point for illicit activities targeting Chinese nationals. Phumtham also holds the Defence portfolio.
Sorawong said that during the ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia recently, he met with his Chinese counterpart to discuss solutions and foster mutual understanding. He expressed confidence that trust would be restored, ensuring a return to normal tourist inflows.
He also stated that the visa-free scheme for Chinese nationals would not be reviewed in a zoned format, as it is a complex issue.
He clarified that recent incidents did not involve tourists but rather individuals deceived into coming to work. The Royal Thai Police are closely monitoring this issue, he said.