Thai tourism starts 2025 on a high as foreign arrivals surge 18.6%

Foreign visitors to Thailand surged 18.63% to over 2 million in the post-New Year period, compared with the same time last year, the Tourism and Sports Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Tourist arrivals between January 1 and 19 totalled 2,139,901, generating around 107.37 billion baht in revenue for Thai businesses.

China was the top source of foreign tourists, with 354,091 arrivals, followed by Malaysia (216,860), Russia (165,501), South Korea (124,823), and India (117,896).