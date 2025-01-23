Thailand gears up for record number of flights during Chinese New Year

Thailand is expecting a surge in air travel during this year's Chinese New Year celebrations, with the number of flights to and from the country set to reach a record high.
Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri said the period between January 26 and February 1, 2025, would see approximately 19,305 flights, representing a 14% increase compared to the previous year.
A significant portion of these flights will be between Thailand and China, with a 48% increase in services expected. Major airports such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, and Chiang Mai are gearing up to accommodate the influx of passengers.
The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand has implemented measures to ensure smooth air traffic operations during this busy period. These include additional staffing, advanced equipment, and refined air traffic management procedures. The agency aims to enhance safety, reduce delays, and provide a seamless travel experience for all passengers, officials said.
The country's tourism industry has been steadily recovering since the pandemic, and the Chinese New Year period is expected to give it a further boost.