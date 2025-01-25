System Update Disrupts Flights, AOT Working to Restore Normal Service

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed a disruption to the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) at Don Mueang Airport, impacting check-in operations.
The system outage, which began around 1:00 AM this morning, is expected to be resolved by midday.
Passengers are advised to allow at least three hours for check-in.
Kerati Kijmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand (AOT), stated that a disruption to the SITA Passenger Service System (SITA PSS), a part of the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), was caused by an incomplete system update, affecting passengers and airlines and resulting in delays for some morning flights.
Don Mueang Airport has mobilized staff to assist passengers at affected airline check-in counters, providing amenities such as drinking water and additional waiting areas within the terminal.
Check-in counters have also been opened for affected airlines to increase service capacity. The airport is working closely with relevant agencies to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, with the expectation of full system restoration by noon today.
Approximately 40 flights have been delayed this morning due to the disruption. While there have been no reports of stranded passengers, AOT is working to minimize passenger inconvenience.
Don Mueang Airport's self-service check-in kiosks are still operational. Passengers without checked baggage can continue to use these kiosks.
AOT has apologised for the inconvenience caused and will continue to closely monitor the situation. For more information, please contact the AOT Contact Center at 1722 or the Don Mueang Airport Public Relations Center at 0 2535 1192, 24 hours a day.