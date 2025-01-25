System Update Disrupts Flights, AOT Working to Restore Normal Service

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed a disruption to the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) at Don Mueang Airport, impacting check-in operations.

The system outage, which began around 1:00 AM this morning, is expected to be resolved by midday.

Passengers are advised to allow at least three hours for check-in.

Kerati Kijmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand (AOT), stated that a disruption to the SITA Passenger Service System (SITA PSS), a part of the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), was caused by an incomplete system update, affecting passengers and airlines and resulting in delays for some morning flights.

