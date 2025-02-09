Thailand-China visa exemption spurs tourism boom, cultural exchanges

Chinese tourists remained Thailand's largest international arrival last year, while Chinese destinations, particularly Harbin, a city in northeastern China, have been gaining popularity among Thai travellers, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said.

Since the Thailand-China visa exemption agreement officially took effect in March 2024, bilateral tourism exchanges have flourished.

According to data from the China Cultural Center in Bangkok, the number of Thai visitors to China surged by 493.8 % year-on-year in the first half of last year. Meanwhile, figures from Thailand's tourism authorities indicated that 6.73 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand in 2024, marking a 91.7 % increase from the previous year.

Thapanee emphasised that the rising number of Chinese tourists has not only generated revenue and employment for Thailand, but also driven growth in key economic sectors such as tourism services, agriculture, and food production.