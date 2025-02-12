International kite festival to be held in Pattaya in late February

The annual and popular Pattaya International Kite Festival is set to return later this month, bringing a vibrant display of colourful kites to the city’s beachfront.
The Pattaya City Administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office have announced that the Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2025 will take place from 26 February to 2 March on Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Pattaya shopping mall.
The event will feature a one-kilometre-long parade of 150 colourful kites from five countries—Australia, Switzerland, France, Cambodia, and Germany—alongside traditional Thai kites.
Visitors can enjoy the kite-flying spectacle from 11 am to 6 pm each day.
One of the highlights will be giant kites, some measuring 12 metres wide, featuring beloved cartoon characters such as Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Woodstock.
At 4 pm, sport kites from Taiwan will take to the skies, showcasing impressive aerial performances over Pattaya Beach.
Central Pattaya will set up dedicated areas for tourists to take photos with the kites and popular cartoon characters.
Additionally, visitors can explore the Kite Food Market, which will offer a variety of delicious dishes from over 50 well-known street food vendors.