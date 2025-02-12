International kite festival to be held in Pattaya in late February

The annual and popular Pattaya International Kite Festival is set to return later this month, bringing a vibrant display of colourful kites to the city’s beachfront.

The Pattaya City Administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office have announced that the Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2025 will take place from 26 February to 2 March on Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Pattaya shopping mall.

Spectacular Kite Displays from Around the World

The event will feature a one-kilometre-long parade of 150 colourful kites from five countries—Australia, Switzerland, France, Cambodia, and Germany—alongside traditional Thai kites.