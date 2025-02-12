Thailand loses its crown as top spot for Chinese New Year to Japan

Eased visa restrictions have led tourism research and consulting firm JTB to predict that the number of Chinese tourists travelling to Japan in 2025 will rise by 33% to approximately 9.3 million. Plus, Japan’s proximity to China and the weaker yen are making travel more attractive.

"While China's outbound tourism is struggling to return to 2019 levels, the share of Chinese travellers heading to Japan has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels and is expected to grow further in 2025, thanks to visa relaxations," JTB stated.

Japan has set a target of attracting 60 million tourists by 2030, up from 36.8 million in 2024. However, securing spending from Chinese travellers remains a challenge.

China’s outbound tourism recovery has been slow, especially since early 2024, due to its sluggish economy, GDP growth below 5%, and weakened business sentiment. In response, Japan’s tourism industry is working hard to attract Chinese visitors despite these economic headwinds.

However, tourism trends are not always predictable, as social media events can influence travel decisions. This was evident in Thailand's case, following reports that Chinese actor Wang Xing was lured to Thailand for a filming job but later disappeared in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar – a location notorious for casinos, online scams, and human trafficking. The incident sparked a massive reaction on Chinese social media, leading to concerns about travel safety in Thailand.

Similarly, news of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s death while travelling in Japan during Chinese New Year triggered widespread speculation on Chinese social media. The term “Japanese flu” trended on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, though the impact on travel plans is expected to be minimal.

According to Simo Xu, an analyst at Dongcheng Research Institute, the flu occurs periodically and is not contagious, meaning it has not deterred Chinese tourists from visiting Japan. So far, no significant drop in flight bookings to Japan has been observed since February.

"Japan has always been a top destination for Chinese tourists," Xu added. "We believe occasional incidents will not affect Japan’s popularity as a travel destination."

