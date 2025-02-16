Pattani woos tourists with annual celebration of ancient Chinese shrine

The Interior Ministry wants to promote the Muslim-majority southern border province of Pattani as a secular community and hopes its well-known ancient Chinese shrine would draw tourists.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Pattani provincial administration would collaborate with the Pattani Tourism Authority Office and the Pattani historical sites foundation to promote the celebration of the Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Shrine to draw tourists to the province.
Pattani is among three southern border provinces affected by violence from Muslim insurgents seeking independence for the former Patani State from Thailand, claiming it had been annexed by Thailand against the local people’s wishes.
Anutin said Pattani was regarded as a sacred land with the Chinese shrine and the province of the legendary monk, Luang Pu Thuad, and it had several other sacred places.
Despite the long history of insurgent violence, Anutin said Pattani has been a peaceful province all along with people of all faiths and races living in harmony, including Buddhist, Chinese and Muslims.
The Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Shrine, also known as the Leng Chu Kiang Shrine, is a significant cultural and religious site located on Anoru Road in Pattani City. This ancient Chinese-style shrine is dedicated to Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao, a revered figure among the local Chinese community. According to legend, she was a Chinese woman who journeyed to Pattani in search of her brother, Lim Toh Khiam. Upon failing to persuade him to return home, she took her own life, and the local community later built the shrine in her honor.
The shrine is renowned for its annual festival, held on the 15th day of the third lunar month, which includes a vibrant procession carrying the statue of Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao through the city streets, fire-walking ceremonies in front of the shrine, and a ritual where devotees carry the statue across the Pattani River near Dechanuchit Bridge.
Pattani Governor Patimoh Sadiyamu said the provincial administration would promote tourism based on well-known culture of the province.
This year the provincial administration would also join hands with partners to promote Pattani as a destination for tourists from other ASEAN nations, she added.