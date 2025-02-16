Pattani woos tourists with annual celebration of ancient Chinese shrine

The Interior Ministry wants to promote the Muslim-majority southern border province of Pattani as a secular community and hopes its well-known ancient Chinese shrine would draw tourists.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Pattani provincial administration would collaborate with the Pattani Tourism Authority Office and the Pattani historical sites foundation to promote the celebration of the Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Shrine to draw tourists to the province.

Pattani is among three southern border provinces affected by violence from Muslim insurgents seeking independence for the former Patani State from Thailand, claiming it had been annexed by Thailand against the local people’s wishes.