No Israeli ‘Promised Land’ in Pai: Tourist police refute social media claims

Mae Hong Son tourist police have denied claims circulating on social media that Israeli tourists have established a permanent Jewish community in Pai district, turning it into a so-called "promised land."
On Tuesday, Pol Lt Col Suwit Boonyaphen, an inspector of Mae Hong Son tourist police, refuted widely shared Facebook posts alleging that around 30,000 Jewish people had settled in Pai and built a Jewish synagogue.
He clarified that the reported figure of 30,000 Israeli tourists refers to the total number of Israeli visitors over the past year, not a permanent settlement. On average, only 83 to 84 Israeli tourists visit Pai each day.
Pai, a popular tourist destination in northern Thailand, has a population of approximately 38,000. According to Suwit, the majority of foreign visitors come from the UK, Israel, the US, and Germany, respectively.
Chabad House Exists for Tourists, Not as a Settlement
Suwit confirmed that a Chabad House, a Jewish community centre, operates in Pai. However, he stressed that it was established solely to cater to visiting Jewish tourists and not as a sign of a permanent Jewish settlement.
He also noted that Thailand has seven Chabad Houses, located in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Koh Pha Ngan, and Bangkok. The largest is in Bangkok.
The Pai Chabad House, built with proper permission, occupies 200 square wah of land. It serves as a place for Jewish religious rites on Fridays and Saturdays and accommodates up to 200 tourists for communal dining.
Suwit emphasised that all foreign tourists, including Israeli visitors, enter Thailand legally before travelling to Pai.
Mae Hong Son police chief, Pol Maj Gen Songkrit Ontakrai, echoed Suwit’s statement, reiterating that no evidence supports the claim that Israeli visitors have permanently settled in Pai.
He also dismissed rumours that the Chabad House was being used for drug-related activities or illicit parties, clarifying that it functions purely as a place of prayer and communal dining for Jewish tourists.
Arvudh Jessadakornkraisorn, owner of The Peacock The Pai Hotel, warned that spreading false rumours or discriminating against Israeli tourists could damage Pai’s tourism industry.
He urged local business owners to report any Israeli individuals working illegally in Thai-only occupations so that legal action could be taken against them individually. However, he cautioned against generalising such incidents to all Israeli visitors.
“If local businesses exaggerate minor legal infractions, it could deter not just Israeli tourists but all foreign travellers,” Arvudh warned.