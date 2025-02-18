No Israeli ‘Promised Land’ in Pai: Tourist police refute social media claims

Mae Hong Son tourist police have denied claims circulating on social media that Israeli tourists have established a permanent Jewish community in Pai district, turning it into a so-called "promised land."

Social Media Claims Debunked

On Tuesday, Pol Lt Col Suwit Boonyaphen, an inspector of Mae Hong Son tourist police, refuted widely shared Facebook posts alleging that around 30,000 Jewish people had settled in Pai and built a Jewish synagogue.

He clarified that the reported figure of 30,000 Israeli tourists refers to the total number of Israeli visitors over the past year, not a permanent settlement. On average, only 83 to 84 Israeli tourists visit Pai each day.