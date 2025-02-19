Govt eyes making Songkhla global cruise hub

The government has tasked the Transport Ministry with studying the development of ports in Songkhla to bring them up to the standard required to accommodate luxury cruise ships.

Following an off-site cabinet meeting in Songkhla on Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that the province has the potential to welcome cruise ships from abroad.

She added that the study will also include plans to attract high-spending tourists to travel in the South of Thailand with Songkhla serving as a transport hub.

Nithi Siprae, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor for marketing communication, said that several cruise ships from Singapore are currently docking at Koh Samui, a resort island of Surat Thani province.

He said the TAT is working on inviting ship operators to also consider Songkhla as a destination, by highlighting one-day trips to various destinations in the South.

“Songkhla is considered the transportation hub of the lower Southern region. It is a multicultural city, located between two seas, with a rich cultural heritage and a unique local way of life,” said Nithi.