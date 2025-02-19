Mae Hong Son governor insists synagogue in Pai not causing trouble

Mae Hong Son Governor Ekkawit Meepian stated on Wednesday that the synagogue in Pai district is not causing any security issues or disturbances from parties, as falsely claimed on social media.
The governor dismissed allegations circulating on Thai social networks that a large number of Israeli people had "invaded" Pai and established a "promised land" settlement, including a Chabad or synagogue. It was also alleged that the Jewish community frequently held noisy parties at the synagogue, disrupting the town’s tranquillity.
Ekkawit said he had personally visited the synagogue and found no security threats. He confirmed that it serves as a gathering place for those practising Judaism to perform religious rites.
He also refuted claims that noisy parties were held at the church, stating that no such incidents had occurred.
The governor added that Pai police are closely monitoring the synagogue, though it is generally closed to outsiders for the security of Israeli tourists. However, the caretakers are willing to cooperate with authorities and media representatives who wish to inspect the premises.
Ekkawit acknowledged that while some Israeli tourists may have caused disturbances, those responsible for trouble have been arrested and deported.
He was referring to an incident on 4 February, when four Israeli tourists created a commotion at Pai Hospital after their friends were injured in a motorcycle accident. The individuals entered restricted areas, smoked inside the hospital, and verbally abused medical personnel.
The four tourists were arrested on 6 February, fined 3,000 baht each, blacklisted as persona non grata, and deported on 13 February.
The governor emphasised that he has instructed all relevant agencies to closely monitor the behaviour of foreign tourists of all nationalities to maintain the peaceful atmosphere of the small tourist town.