Mae Hong Son governor insists synagogue in Pai not causing trouble

No Security Threat from the Synagogue

Ekkawit said he had personally visited the synagogue and found no security threats. He confirmed that it serves as a gathering place for those practising Judaism to perform religious rites.

He also refuted claims that noisy parties were held at the church, stating that no such incidents had occurred.

The governor added that Pai police are closely monitoring the synagogue, though it is generally closed to outsiders for the security of Israeli tourists. However, the caretakers are willing to cooperate with authorities and media representatives who wish to inspect the premises.