Govt thanks The White Lotus, Lisa for boosting Samui’s popularity

The government on Sunday expressed gratitude to Lalisa Manobal, a global music icon, for significantly increasing foreign tourists’ interest in Koh Samui through her role in The White Lotus Season 3.

Lisa’s Impact on Koh Samui Tourism

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan stated that Lalisa, better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, has generated a 65% increase in interest among American tourists in Koh Samui compared to the average search rate in the previous month.

Additionally, searches for accommodation on Koh Samui via the Agoda booking platform have risen by 12%. The surge in hotel searches has also propelled Thailand into the top five most-searched destinations on Agoda.