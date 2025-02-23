Govt thanks The White Lotus, Lisa for boosting Samui’s popularity

The government on Sunday expressed gratitude to Lalisa Manobal, a global music icon, for significantly increasing foreign tourists’ interest in Koh Samui through her role in The White Lotus Season 3.
Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan stated that Lalisa, better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, has generated a 65% increase in interest among American tourists in Koh Samui compared to the average search rate in the previous month.
Additionally, searches for accommodation on Koh Samui via the Agoda booking platform have risen by 12%. The surge in hotel searches has also propelled Thailand into the top five most-searched destinations on Agoda.
The White Lotus is an American black comedy-drama anthology series created by Mike White for HBO. Now in its third season, the series explores complex psychological and social themes with a darkly comedic tone.
While Season 1 was set in Hawaii and Season 2 in Sicily, Season 3 is filmed in Thailand, featuring locations in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui.
Lisa is a core member of BLACKPINK, one of the most successful K-pop girl groups globally. She has also found success as a solo artist, releasing her debut single album Lalisa in September 2021. Continuing her solo career, she has since established her own company, Lloud.
Sasikarn noted that the series has contributed to a 40% rise in luxury hotel bookings on Koh Samui.
The spokeswoman also highlighted that foreign film productions in Thailand in 2024 have generated investments of 6.58 billion baht, compared to 6.7 billion baht in 2023. These productions have created employment opportunities for 29,000 Thai workers.