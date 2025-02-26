Thailand launches ‘Summer Festivals’ extravaganza to boost tourism

The government unveiled its “Thailand Summer Festivals” campaign, which aims to boost tourism and the creative economy through a series of festive celebrations scheduled from March to September.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the launch ceremony at Government House on Wednesday. Also attending were Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, chairman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee Surapong Suebwonglee, and other Cabinet members.

The campaign, themed “7 Months 7 Wonders Summer Festivals", spotlights events across seven categories, namely Songkran, Pride Month, culture, music, sports, food and art and creative festivals. The objective is to enhance Thai tourism by bridging the low season gap and promoting continuous travel throughout the seven months.

In her keynote speech, the PM said her government is committed to making tourism a cornerstone of the Thai economy, noting it contributes over 14% of the gross domestic product (GDP). “This campaign aims to elevate Thailand as a year-round travel destination, filling the low season with festivals and cultural events that showcase Thai heritage engagingly each month,” she said.