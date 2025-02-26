Thailand launches ‘Summer Festivals’ extravaganza to boost tourism

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

The ‘7 Months 7 Wonders Summer Festivals’ campaign aims to bridge the low-season gap with cultural celebrations and promote continuous travel

The government unveiled its “Thailand Summer Festivals” campaign, which aims to boost tourism and the creative economy through a series of festive celebrations scheduled from March to September. 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the launch ceremony at Government House on Wednesday. Also attending were Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, chairman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee Surapong Suebwonglee, and other Cabinet members. 

The campaign, themed “7 Months 7 Wonders Summer Festivals", spotlights events across seven categories, namely Songkran, Pride Month, culture, music, sports, food and art and creative festivals. The objective is to enhance Thai tourism by bridging the low season gap and promoting continuous travel throughout the seven months. 

In her keynote speech, the PM said her government is committed to making tourism a cornerstone of the Thai economy, noting it contributes over 14% of the gross domestic product (GDP). “This campaign aims to elevate Thailand as a year-round travel destination, filling the low season with festivals and cultural events that showcase Thai heritage engagingly each month,” she said.

She further added that the campaign will feature festivals and activities catering to diverse lifestyles, intending to draw tourists to all regions, encompassing both major cities and lesser-known attractions, thereby ensuring equitable income distribution nationwide. 

One of the top events is the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang, slated for April 11-15. This celebration continues to honour Songkran’s recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage and aspires to elevate the festival to a global stature. 

Sorawang also took to the stage to announce other notable events in the campaign, namely: 

  • Moto GP 2025 Thailand Grand Prix, Buri Ram province
  • Pattaya Music Festival, Chonburi
  • Pattaya International Kite on the Beach, Chonburi 
  • Bun Bang Fai or Rocket Festival, Yasothon
  • Amazing Thailand Grand Taste, Chonburi
  • Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB 2025, Yala
  • Samui Regatta, Surat Thani
  • River Pride of Bangkok 2025, Bangkok
  • Splash International Soft Power Forum 2025, Bangkok
  • Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025, Bangkok
  • FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, to be held in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok
