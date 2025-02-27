Tourism Ministry to seek 3.5bn budget to launch new co-pay programme

Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong plans to request 3.5 billion baht from the government’s emergency budget to finance a new tourism promotion scheme, under which Thai tourists would receive subsidies of half the cost for rooms and meals.

Sorawong said the new Rao Thiew Duak Kan (We Travel Together) programme would increase the subsidy rate to 50%, compared to 40% previously.

The first round of We Travel Together was launched to revive the tourism industry, which had been severely damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, the government subsidised room rates and meals at a rate of 40%.