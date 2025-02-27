Tourism Ministry to seek 3.5bn budget to launch new co-pay programme

Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong plans to request 3.5 billion baht from the government’s emergency budget to finance a new tourism promotion scheme, under which Thai tourists would receive subsidies of half the cost for rooms and meals.
Sorawong said the new Rao Thiew Duak Kan (We Travel Together) programme would increase the subsidy rate to 50%, compared to 40% previously.
The first round of We Travel Together was launched to revive the tourism industry, which had been severely damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, the government subsidised room rates and meals at a rate of 40%.
Sorawong said the new scheme would provide one million vouchers for Thai tourists. After successful registration, participants will be able to use their voucher to receive 50% subsidies for room rates and meal costs from May to September this year.
Sorawong added that he believed the vouchers would run out quickly.
At present, he said, he was unsure whether the subsidies would apply to air tickets. He would make a final decision on the issue soon.
He also mentioned that his ministry might develop a central platform for tourism and hotel businesses to join, in order to be eligible to participate in the co-pay tourism scheme.