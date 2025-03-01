Chinese tech company assists tourists to Thailand

This strategic partnership leverages Baidu's advanced digital platforms, AI capabilities and vast user base to position Thailand as a top travel destination.

The collaboration aligns with the Thai government's Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 initiative, which is expected to attract high-quality Chinese tourists and establish Thailand as a global tourism hub.

"This agreement marks a key step towards a long-term partnership between TAT and Baidu. By working closely together, we aim to enhance Thailand's tourism brand, promote key campaigns, and attract quality Chinese travelers in 2025. This collaboration will not only boost arrivals but also strengthen Thailand's connections with key tourism partners in China," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.