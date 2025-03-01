Chinese tech company assists tourists to Thailand

This strategic partnership leverages Baidu's advanced digital platforms, AI capabilities and vast user base to position Thailand as a top travel destination.
The collaboration aligns with the Thai government's Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 initiative, which is expected to attract high-quality Chinese tourists and establish Thailand as a global tourism hub.
"This agreement marks a key step towards a long-term partnership between TAT and Baidu. By working closely together, we aim to enhance Thailand's tourism brand, promote key campaigns, and attract quality Chinese travelers in 2025. This collaboration will not only boost arrivals but also strengthen Thailand's connections with key tourism partners in China," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
As China's one of the leading technology companies, Baidu offers a range of services beyond its flagship search engine, including Baidu Maps, Baidu Cloud and AI-driven innovations.
Through the partnership, the company's expertise will help enhance Thailand's tourism image among Chinese travelers by focusing on digital marketing, AI-powered travel insights, and customized content.
"With our expertise in AI, digital marketing, and consumer engagement, we are confident this partnership will create compelling travel experiences, ensuring Thailand remains a top choice for Chinese tourists and beyond," said Wang Yanli, General Manager of the Channel Ecosystem Cooperation Department at Baidu.
With Thailand positioning itself as a Tourism Hub in 2025, this agreement signals the country's readiness to welcome international visitors and ensure a vibrant, engaging travel experience.
Last year, Thailand welcomed more than 35.54 million international visitors, with 6.73 million Chinese tourists, making them the largest inbound market, according to TAT. The LOI is expected to further boost Chinese arrivals, contributing significantly to Thailand's tourism revenue targets this year.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network