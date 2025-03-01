Railway agency launches ‘SRT Passport’ to boost domestic tourism

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a new tourism promotion campaign titled “SRT Passport”, aiming to encourage travellers to visit 162 important and iconic railway stations nationwide.
The railway agency said SRT Passport is an innovative activity designed to promote domestic tourism by incorporating the uniqueness, art, culture, and important landmarks of each station into a passport that travellers can keep as a collectible item that contains memories from the provinces they visit.
Passengers can collect stamps from 162 stations nationwide that they pass through or reach. Each stamp features designs that reflect the culture and uniqueness of each area, such as important tourist attractions, local art, or symbols related to that province.
“Under this campaign, passengers can choose routes that interest them or visit stations that hold special significance to make their journey even more memorable. The SRT Passport can make railway travel a fun and challenging activity,” the SRT said.
SRT Passports can be purchased at the SRT headquarters, Krung Thep Aphiwat Station, Hua Lamphong Station, and major train stations.
The campaign is expected to help boost SRT’s revenue from tourism to achieve the target of 82 million baht in 2025, increasing from 51.55 million baht recorded in the last fiscal year.
Other campaigns planned for this year include offering one-day trips on chartered trains for government agencies and private companies with full customisability on routes and activities.